Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Clarion and Edinboro Universities, Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Dr. Foyabo works at Los Angeles Christian Hlth Ctr in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Christian Hlth Ctr
    Los Angeles Christian Hlth Ctr
311 Winston St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 218-2297
  2. 2
    Ultra Healthcare Nursing Solutions, Inc.
    Ultra Healthcare Nursing Solutions, Inc.
1370 Valley Vista Dr Ste 200, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
(909) 315-3967
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2021
    Dr. Foyabo is amazing. I scheduled an appointment at the last moment and she actually called me early. She is very good at technology. Email, text, telemedicine. Dr. Foyabo really knows medicine, she was able to ask me questions that I could answer, and explain the questions I had in a way that I could understand them. She is smart, caring, and wants to build a long-term relationship with you. Dr. Foyabo worked even harder late into the night to get my prescription done and processed. I highly recommend her!!!
    Thomas — Jul 05, 2021
    About Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952764680
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Clarion and Edinboro Universities, Doctor of Nursing Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foyabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foyabo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foyabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foyabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foyabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foyabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foyabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

