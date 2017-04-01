Judith Durkac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Durkac, MFT
Judith Durkac, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Millbrae, CA.
- 1 510 Broadway Ste 201, Millbrae, CA 94030 Directions (650) 697-5320
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Durkac for about one year. She has helped us immensely. She is attentive, fair, and has helped us learn to communicate better. I would highly recommend her to those in need of a marriage counselor.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760539399
