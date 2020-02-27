Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Davidson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Davidson, PHD is a Psychologist in Avon, CT.
Dr. Davidson works at
All Star Therapy21 Waterville Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-2691
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr D has made a positive impact on my life. She is knowledgeable, insightful, trustworthy, and has a good sense of humor.
- Psychology
- English
- 1154377984
