Judith Crabtree, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Judith Crabtree, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Judith Crabtree works at Perfect Balance Center For Health and Hormonal Excellence in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Balance
    2420 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 227-3206
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Diet Counseling
Acne Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Wonderful! A health care provider that actually listens, is very generous with her time and knowledge! After many wasted appts. with many of Reddings “best Drs.”, I finally received answers and help! I highly recommend her and her staff!
    Linda Cottengim — Oct 31, 2022
    About Judith Crabtree, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205998978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Adventist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Crabtree, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Crabtree works at Perfect Balance Center For Health and Hormonal Excellence in Redding, CA. View the full address on Judith Crabtree’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Judith Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Crabtree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

