Judith Crabtree, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Crabtree, NP
Overview
Judith Crabtree, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Judith Crabtree works at
Locations
-
1
Perfect Balance2420 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 227-3206Monday9:00am - 12:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Judith Crabtree?
Wonderful! A health care provider that actually listens, is very generous with her time and knowledge! After many wasted appts. with many of Reddings “best Drs.”, I finally received answers and help! I highly recommend her and her staff!
About Judith Crabtree, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205998978
Education & Certifications
- Southern Adventist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Judith Crabtree works at
39 patients have reviewed Judith Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Crabtree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.