Dr. Judith Caporiccio, ND
Overview
Dr. Judith Caporiccio, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA.
Locations
- 1 1601 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 736-6311
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr C has been helping me for a very long time. She is the only one who knew which lab tests to order to be able to get to the root of my problems. She identified the root causes and quickly helped me to feel much better! She looks into WHY instead of just prescribing a bandaid. She is extremely compassionate and intelligent and perceptive. I just love her!!
About Dr. Judith Caporiccio, ND
- Family Medicine
- English
Dr. Caporiccio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caporiccio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caporiccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Caporiccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caporiccio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caporiccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caporiccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.