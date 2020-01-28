Judith Canaday, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Canaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Canaday, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judith Canaday, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Easton, PA.
Judith Canaday works at
Locations
1
LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 591-7170
2
LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Easton2401 Northampton St Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 884-1389
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Judith Canaday for a long time. She is very caring, happy to take the time to talk with me and answer my questions. I highly recommend her!
About Judith Canaday, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013023811
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Canaday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Canaday accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Canaday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Judith Canaday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Canaday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Canaday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Canaday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.