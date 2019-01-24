Judith Burch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Burch, MS
Overview
Judith Burch, MS is a Counselor in Oakwood, OH.
Locations
- 1 2600 Far Hills Ave Ste 212, Oakwood, OH 45419 Directions (937) 296-4415
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Judy is a wonderful person, therapist, listener, feedback-giver... I could go on.... She is a true professional and always has had my best interests at heart. She provides me with the objective feedback I so need when in a quandary. I would recommend her as a therapist, counselor, and life coach.
About Judith Burch, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1427115732
