See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Judith Buhrman, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Judith Buhrman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Judith Buhrman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Judith Buhrman works at Memorial Westside Health Center in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Westside Health Center
    1200 Grove Street Ct, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Judith Buhrman?

Photo: Judith Buhrman, NP
How would you rate your experience with Judith Buhrman, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Judith Buhrman to family and friends

Judith Buhrman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Judith Buhrman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judith Buhrman, NP.

About Judith Buhrman, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1457320475
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Judith Buhrman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Buhrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Judith Buhrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Judith Buhrman works at Memorial Westside Health Center in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Judith Buhrman’s profile.

Judith Buhrman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Buhrman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Buhrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Buhrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.