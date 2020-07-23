Judith Bliss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Bliss, FNP-C
Overview
Judith Bliss, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Judith Bliss works at
Locations
Prime Patient Care6296 E Grant Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 298-3321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing nurse practitioner! Judith really listens. Judith takes the time to get to know her patients on a personal level, while assessing the most effective treatment plan. I couldn't ask for a better health advocate.
About Judith Bliss, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114412681
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Bliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Judith Bliss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Bliss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Bliss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Bliss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.