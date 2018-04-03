See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Judith Bergman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Judith Bergman works at Spectrum Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Medical Group
    52 E Monterey Way, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 604-9500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2018
    Dr. Bergman has alwayd provided me through, excellent care. She goes above and beyond to answer all of my medical questions. She has a great "bedside manner" and reminds me of what Doctor's, who made house calls in the 1950's were like. I always leave my doctor's appointments feeling better and with a safe feeling when it comes to my health. You can really tell Dr. Bergman cares for you as a patient.
    Mando Notion in Phoenix, Arizona — Apr 03, 2018
    About Judith Bergman, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1184617128
