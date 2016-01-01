See All Counselors in Fountain Valley, CA
Judith Allen, MFT

Counseling
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Judith Allen, MFT is a Counselor in Fountain Valley, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17155 Newhope St Ste L, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (714) 496-7789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Judith Allen, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144321092
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Allen, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judith Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Judith Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

