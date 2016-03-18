Judith Agaoglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Agaoglu, PSY
Overview
Judith Agaoglu, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Judith Agaoglu works at
Locations
Onward Behavior Health1420 Walnut St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (800) 238-4357
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Judy goes above and beyond for her patients.
About Judith Agaoglu, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407958069
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Agaoglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Agaoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Judith Agaoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Agaoglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Agaoglu, there are benefits to both methods.