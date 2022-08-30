Dr. Epstein-Browell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD is a Psychologist in Lewisville, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1165 S Stemmons Fwy Ste 267, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 221-1194
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein-Browell?
Overall, Dr. EB helped me tremendously in the years I worked with her. However, there were still things about my condition that I could never understand. Although she’s clearly an experienced, intelligent professional who cares about her patients and was helpful in sorting out quite a few of my many issues - our time together was ultimately not as effective as my past year working with Dialectic Behavior Therapy. She seemed to scoff when I told her about trying out DBT as it may not be well known. I genuinely loved working with Dr. EB and referred her to some friends. But there are some drawbacks. Sometimes she’s not good with keeping track of time and I found myself waiting up to 30 minutes past our appointment time for her to be ready for me. And there was a snafu with billing that I feel could have been resolved in a more professional accurate manner had she been a bit more organized. All of that said, otherwise, it was great working with her and I wish her and her family well.
About Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1851514012
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein-Browell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein-Browell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein-Browell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein-Browell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein-Browell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein-Browell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.