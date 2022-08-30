See All Psychologists in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD

Psychology
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD is a Psychologist in Lewisville, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1165 S Stemmons Fwy Ste 267, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1194
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein-Browell?

    Aug 30, 2022
    Overall, Dr. EB helped me tremendously in the years I worked with her. However, there were still things about my condition that I could never understand. Although she’s clearly an experienced, intelligent professional who cares about her patients and was helpful in sorting out quite a few of my many issues - our time together was ultimately not as effective as my past year working with Dialectic Behavior Therapy. She seemed to scoff when I told her about trying out DBT as it may not be well known. I genuinely loved working with Dr. EB and referred her to some friends. But there are some drawbacks. Sometimes she’s not good with keeping track of time and I found myself waiting up to 30 minutes past our appointment time for her to be ready for me. And there was a snafu with billing that I feel could have been resolved in a more professional accurate manner had she been a bit more organized. All of that said, otherwise, it was great working with her and I wish her and her family well.
    Melissa A — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Epstein-Browell to family and friends

    Dr. Epstein-Browell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Epstein-Browell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD.

    About Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851514012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Epstein-Browell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein-Browell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein-Browell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein-Browell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein-Browell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Judit Epstein-Browell, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.