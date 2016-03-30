Jude Currier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jude Currier, MSW
Overview
Jude Currier, MSW is a Counselor in Nashua, NH.
Locations
New England Center for Comprehensive Counseling Services65 Technology Way Ste 3W7, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 595-9355
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jude is a caring, thoughtful therapist. He listens, but doesn't just sit there and say tell me more about that... He actually pays attention to what you're saying and genuinely works with you to move forward. I've already recommended him to friends.
About Jude Currier, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1861545378
Frequently Asked Questions
Jude Currier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jude Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Jude Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jude Currier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jude Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jude Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.