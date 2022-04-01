See All Nurse Practitioners in Lufkin, TX
Judd Williamson, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Judd Williamson, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX. 

Judd Williamson works at Williamson Family Health in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamson Family Health
    1216 Ellis Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 632-6184
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2022
    Judd and Marci both are caring , understanding and they listen to you . You are a person not a $ when being seen here
    — Apr 01, 2022
    About Judd Williamson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932639101
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judd Williamson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judd Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Judd Williamson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Judd Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judd Williamson works at Williamson Family Health in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Judd Williamson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Judd Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judd Williamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judd Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judd Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

