See All Family Doctors in Midland, TX
Jubel Reed, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jubel Reed, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jubel Reed, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. 

Jubel Reed works at Midland Primary Care in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bonnie Carter, MD
Dr. Bonnie Carter, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Mickey Thomas, NP
Mickey Thomas, NP
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Vicky Bakhos-Webb, MD
Dr. Vicky Bakhos-Webb, MD
10 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Midland Dermatology
    1300 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 684-4488

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jubel Reed?

Apr 03, 2018
We love Jubel, he has a very good patient phycisian attitude, would recommend him to anyone
Charles Hall in Midland, Texas — Apr 03, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jubel Reed, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jubel Reed, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jubel Reed to family and friends

Jubel Reed's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jubel Reed

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jubel Reed, PA-C.

About Jubel Reed, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659423556
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jubel Reed, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jubel Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jubel Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Jubel Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jubel Reed works at Midland Primary Care in Midland, TX. View the full address on Jubel Reed’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Jubel Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jubel Reed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jubel Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jubel Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jubel Reed, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.