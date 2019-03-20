See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Juawanna Schuller, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Juawanna Schuller, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Juawanna Schuller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    4071 Tates Creek Centre Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 273-3888
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Juawanna Schuller, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528036100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juawanna Schuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Juawanna Schuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juawanna Schuller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Juawanna Schuller’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Juawanna Schuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juawanna Schuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juawanna Schuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juawanna Schuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

