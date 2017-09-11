Juanita Wilchie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juanita Wilchie, LPC
Overview
Juanita Wilchie, LPC is a Counselor in Memphis, TN.
Juanita Wilchie works at
Locations
Mccalla Ear Nose &throat PC1719 Kirby Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 574-2850
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I and my children love her as a Counselor. She is always timely, polite, professional, and provides the care that is needed to advance my children through their issues.
About Juanita Wilchie, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215093992
Frequently Asked Questions
Juanita Wilchie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juanita Wilchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juanita Wilchie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juanita Wilchie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juanita Wilchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juanita Wilchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.