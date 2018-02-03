Juanita Mares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juanita Mares, LPC
Overview
Juanita Mares, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Juanita Mares works at
Locations
Avalon Social Services Inc1731 N Comal, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 404-9399
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Juanita Mares is a great counselor! I saw her for quite a few sessions and she was amazing. She is very knowledgable, very personable, and has great availability!
About Juanita Mares, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326206566
Frequently Asked Questions
Juanita Mares accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juanita Mares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Juanita Mares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juanita Mares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juanita Mares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juanita Mares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.