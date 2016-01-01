See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Juanita Hofman, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Juanita Hofman, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Juanita Hofman works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Bronzeville
    4318 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 878-8399

About Juanita Hofman, LCSW

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871257014
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Juanita Hofman, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Juanita Hofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Juanita Hofman works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL.

Juanita Hofman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juanita Hofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juanita Hofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

