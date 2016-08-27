Dr. Juan Lucero, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Lucero, OD
Overview
Dr. Juan Lucero, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM.
Locations
Accutech Family Eye Care301 N Solano Dr Ste 3, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (505) 541-1075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the only eye doctor I have gone to that I feel really comfortable with. He is funny and charismatic. He informs you what's going on with your eyes and how much they have changed since your last visit.
About Dr. Juan Lucero, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucero accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucero speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucero.
