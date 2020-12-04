See All Physicians Assistants in Murrieta, CA
Overview

Juan Kojima, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from UC Davis.

Juan Kojima works at MURRIETA DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Murrieta Dermatology & Skin Cancer
    40663 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd # A4, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-5341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Keloid Scar
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Juan Kojima, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033301528
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UC Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juan Kojima, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Kojima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juan Kojima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Juan Kojima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juan Kojima works at MURRIETA DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Juan Kojima’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Juan Kojima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Kojima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juan Kojima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juan Kojima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

