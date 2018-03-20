Juan Corona, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juan Corona, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juan Corona, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Juan Corona works at
Locations
Clinical La Victoria A Medical Corp.2303 S Union Ave Ste C2, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Directions (661) 885-7007
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several doctors office around Bakersfield for my condition, hands down Mr Corona was the best at explaing, and putting a medical plan together for me. I would definitely recommend!
About Juan Corona, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043453202
Juan Corona has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Juan Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juan Corona works at
5 patients have reviewed Juan Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Corona.
