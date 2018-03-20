See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Juan Corona, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Juan Corona, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Juan Corona works at Clinica La Victoria Medica in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical La Victoria A Medical Corp.
    2303 S Union Ave Ste C2, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 885-7007

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 20, 2018
I have been to several doctors office around Bakersfield for my condition, hands down Mr Corona was the best at explaing, and putting a medical plan together for me. I would definitely recommend!
Danny in Bakersfield — Mar 20, 2018
About Juan Corona, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043453202
Frequently Asked Questions

Juan Corona, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Juan Corona has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Juan Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Juan Corona works at Clinica La Victoria Medica in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Juan Corona’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Juan Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Corona.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juan Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juan Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

