Dr. Juan Canizales, OD
Overview
Dr. Juan Canizales, OD is an Optometrist in Gastonia, NC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 255 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 864-7789
- 2 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste A, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 321-8008
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Canizales, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1912996984
Frequently Asked Questions
