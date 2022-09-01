Dr. Bermejo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Bermejo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Juan Bermejo, PHD is an Audiology in Bakersfield, CA.
Locations
- 1 2201 Mount Vernon Ave Ste 109, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-7000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely loved dr bremjo he was great to time to explain everything very well extremely through worth going to!
About Dr. Juan Bermejo, PHD
- Audiology
- English
- 1770517526
Dr. Bermejo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bermejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermejo.
