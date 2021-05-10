Juan Anzures Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juan Anzures Jr, NP
Overview
Juan Anzures Jr, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 725 S Mesa Hills Dr Bldg 1, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 887-3410
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor in the USA without a doubt
About Juan Anzures Jr, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417464736
