Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Federal Way, WA. 

Joycelyn Thomas works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way
    30809 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 839-2030

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 18, 2019
Joycelyn is one of the nicest and most compassionate medical providers I have ever encountered. She is really great!
Dec 18, 2019
Photo: Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC
About Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235595026
Frequently Asked Questions

Joycelyn Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Joycelyn Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joycelyn Thomas works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Joycelyn Thomas’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Joycelyn Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joycelyn Thomas.

