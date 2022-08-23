Joycelyn Chun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joycelyn Chun
Overview
Joycelyn Chun is a Physician Assistant in Honolulu, HI.
Joycelyn Chun works at
Locations
Waikiki Health Center277 Ohua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 922-4787
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have high standards when it comes to doctors. My grandma died due to a doctor’s negligence, so it is important to me to have a doctor who cares about me (their patient), while also being knowledgeable in the field. Dr. Chun is a professional in her field. She is trustworthy, empathetic, and kind. If you ever spoke to her, you can tell she cares about her patients and their well being. I think she has a great heart. She is also easy to talk to and always answers my questions. Whatever practice she is at, I plan to follow her. I wish nothing but the best for her, and for her medical career to thrive. She is the best doctor/PCP I ever had, and I am really grateful to her.
About Joycelyn Chun
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760037089
Frequently Asked Questions
Joycelyn Chun accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joycelyn Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
