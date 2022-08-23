See All Physicians Assistants in Honolulu, HI
Joycelyn Chun

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Joycelyn Chun is a Physician Assistant in Honolulu, HI. 

Joycelyn Chun works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waikiki Health Center
    277 Ohua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 922-4787
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2022
    I have high standards when it comes to doctors. My grandma died due to a doctor's negligence, so it is important to me to have a doctor who cares about me (their patient), while also being knowledgeable in the field. Dr. Chun is a professional in her field. She is trustworthy, empathetic, and kind. If you ever spoke to her, you can tell she cares about her patients and their well being. I think she has a great heart. She is also easy to talk to and always answers my questions. Whatever practice she is at, I plan to follow her. I wish nothing but the best for her, and for her medical career to thrive. She is the best doctor/PCP I ever had, and I am really grateful to her.
    Anne Nonymous — Aug 23, 2022
    Photo: Joycelyn Chun
    About Joycelyn Chun

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760037089
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joycelyn Chun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joycelyn Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joycelyn Chun works at Waikiki Health Center in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Joycelyn Chun’s profile.

    Joycelyn Chun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joycelyn Chun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joycelyn Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joycelyn Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

