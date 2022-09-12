Dr. Joyce Wallace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Wallace, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Wallace, PHD is a Counselor in Blue Springs, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 NW South Outer Rd Ste 310, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 224-0242
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Wallace for about 3 years. She is wonderful. Always there when I needed her to be and even would check in with me during holidays that she knew would be a struggle for me. Not sure where I would be right now without her help and guidance.
About Dr. Joyce Wallace, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1780725762
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
