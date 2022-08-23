Joyce Tebbe, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joyce Tebbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joyce Tebbe, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joyce Tebbe, CNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, OH.
Joyce Tebbe works at
Locations
1
Miami County Internal Medicine2600 Mote Dr, Covington, OH 45318 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always willing to listen to me about my problems. Gives me good advise about my health. Very concerned about me.
About Joyce Tebbe, CNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1881967271
Frequently Asked Questions
Joyce Tebbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joyce Tebbe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joyce Tebbe using Healthline FindCare.
Joyce Tebbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Joyce Tebbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Tebbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Tebbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Tebbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.