Joyce Orr, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joyce Orr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gainesville, FL.
Joyce Orr works at
Locations
Joyce Orr Psychotherapy LLC4131 NW 28th Ln Ste 5, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 870-2223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I know that when someone and or family members are in their darkest of days they need a special someone who can help them discuss their issues and help them to recover mentally and Joyce has done that plus more than I couldve ever expected. Joyce was a miracle and angel like person who helped me and my children to cope after a nasty divorce. The children and I were negatively impacted by the mother that we were directed to Joyce where I just had the best experience ever. Thank You so much Joyce.
About Joyce Orr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215045380
Education & Certifications
- B.A. 1973, M.A. 1976, Ed.S. 2002
Frequently Asked Questions
