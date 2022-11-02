Joyce Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joyce Miller, LPC
Joyce Miller, LPC is an Adolescent Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Joyce Miller works at
Locations
Serenity Peaks Recovery Center2270 La Montana Way Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 528-3500
Front Range Collaborative Co-Parenting, Colorado Springs, CO6270 Lehman Dr Ste 270, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 337-1795
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Joyce was our family counselor between roughly 2016-2019 for during and post-divorce trauma. I am surprised by the negative reviews. I guess it depends on what you're looking for. She was a perfect fit for us and got to the core of issues, pain, and healing remarkably fast. She understood the dynamics of our situation even before I expressed them, and she gave me confidence in the way ahead. She even helped me head off more pain. As I look back, I am somewhat stunned by how well she managed the noise in our situation, as I was divorcing a hostile narcissist. She was the support we needed to get us through a very difficult time. In considering a follow-up and having lost track of her, I did a search to find her, and I now feel compelled to leave a review of praise. I look forward to seeing her again.
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1942362322
- University of Colorado
Joyce Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joyce Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Joyce Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.