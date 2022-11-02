See All Psychologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Joyce Miller, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Joyce Miller, LPC

Adolescent Psychology
2.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joyce Miller, LPC is an Adolescent Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Joyce Miller works at Serenity Peaks Recovery Center in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Peaks Recovery Center
    2270 La Montana Way Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 528-3500
  2. 2
    Front Range Collaborative Co-Parenting, Colorado Springs, CO
    6270 Lehman Dr Ste 270, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 337-1795

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joyce Miller?

    Nov 02, 2022
    Joyce was our family counselor between roughly 2016-2019 for during and post-divorce trauma. I am surprised by the negative reviews. I guess it depends on what you're looking for. She was a perfect fit for us and got to the core of issues, pain, and healing remarkably fast. She understood the dynamics of our situation even before I expressed them, and she gave me confidence in the way ahead. She even helped me head off more pain. As I look back, I am somewhat stunned by how well she managed the noise in our situation, as I was divorcing a hostile narcissist. She was the support we needed to get us through a very difficult time. In considering a follow-up and having lost track of her, I did a search to find her, and I now feel compelled to leave a review of praise. I look forward to seeing her again.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joyce Miller, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Joyce Miller, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joyce Miller to family and friends

    Joyce Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joyce Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joyce Miller, LPC.

    About Joyce Miller, LPC

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942362322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Miller works at Serenity Peaks Recovery Center in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Joyce Miller’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Joyce Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joyce Miller, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.