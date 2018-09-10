See All Counselors in Saint Joseph, MO
Overview

Joyce McVey, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Joseph, MO. 

Joyce McVey works at Joyce McVey in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joyce McVey
    2335 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 233-1200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2018
    I had several months of councilng with Ms. McVey. I found her highly rational, intelligent, and supportive, as well as proposing practical and applied coping and stress management techniques. I would recommend her without hesitation.
    St. Joseph, MO — Sep 10, 2018
    About Joyce McVey, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912054651
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce McVey, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joyce McVey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joyce McVey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce McVey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce McVey works at Joyce McVey in Saint Joseph, MO. View the full address on Joyce McVey’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Joyce McVey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce McVey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce McVey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce McVey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

