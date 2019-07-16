Dr. Joyce Khami, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Khami, OD
Overview
Dr. Joyce Khami, OD is an Optometrist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Khami works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Eyecare PA23710 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 769-9599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khami?
I have been Dr. Khami's patient since 2016 and she has always been professional not only to me, but to my family as well. She and her staff seem to get along really well and together they make the visits pleasurable. I would highly recommend Dr. Khami to anyone looking for a new eye doctor.
About Dr. Joyce Khami, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740462993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khami works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.