Dr. Joyce Fusek, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joyce Fusek, PHD is a Mental Health Professional in Corvallis, OR.
Dr. Fusek works at
Locations
Corvallis Clinic PC444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fusek is a doctor who cares tremendously about her patients. I’ve had a really great experience with her and will definitely go back! She is so warm and caring.
About Dr. Joyce Fusek, PHD
- Mental Health
- English
- 1538119714
Dr. Fusek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fusek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fusek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusek.
