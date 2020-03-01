Joyce Fiel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joyce Fiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joyce Fiel, NP
Joyce Fiel, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rocklin, CA.
Joyce Fiel works at
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Visited Joyce Fiel when I had flu symptoms and she was extremely thorough and made me feel very comfortable. She educated me and made sure I had the correct medication to make me feel better. Definitely a great NP.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1114411709
- Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Joyce Fiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joyce Fiel using Healthline FindCare.
Joyce Fiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Joyce Fiel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Fiel.
