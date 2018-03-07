See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Moorestown, NJ
Joyce Cohen, RN

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (13)
Overview

Joyce Cohen, RN is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Moorestown, NJ. 

Joyce Cohen works at YEVA RUBINSTEIN MD in Moorestown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yeva Rubinstein MD
    400 N Church St Ste 100, Moorestown, NJ 08057
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 07, 2018
    Ms. Cohen has an incredible understanding of human nature in our times. It's as simple as that -- and as complex as that -- all at once. She has been so helpful in times of need. I've referred three friends to her and all have had good experiences -- and they're all still friends of mine !!!
    Scott in NJ — Mar 07, 2018
    Photo: Joyce Cohen, RN
    About Joyce Cohen, RN

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942229323
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Cohen works at YEVA RUBINSTEIN MD in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Joyce Cohen’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Joyce Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

