Overview

Joyce Bell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Joyce Bell works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Medical Associates LLC
    7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-2297
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 5 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Vsry thorough. She is checking all alternatives to verify what my problem is and what should be done with it. Is having me see other specialists to get other tests first before determining how to treaf my problem. Time consuming but thorough.
    Robert Beatty — Apr 23, 2021
    About Joyce Bell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497217277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Bell works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Joyce Bell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Joyce Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

