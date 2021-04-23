Joyce Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joyce Bell, NP
Overview
Joyce Bell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Joyce Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joyce Bell?
Vsry thorough. She is checking all alternatives to verify what my problem is and what should be done with it. Is having me see other specialists to get other tests first before determining how to treaf my problem. Time consuming but thorough.
About Joyce Bell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497217277
Frequently Asked Questions
Joyce Bell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joyce Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joyce Bell works at
5 patients have reviewed Joyce Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.