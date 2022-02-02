See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Joy Sedlock works at Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit Co Inc in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit Co Inc
    611 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 996-4600
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    I cannot give Joy enough praise. I have never had a mental health professional try to help me as much as she has. She has recommended other specialists to try and rule out other conditions I may have. She has helped me with my reproductive health. She truly cares about her patients.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1285687186
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joy Sedlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joy Sedlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joy Sedlock works at Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit Co Inc in Akron, OH. View the full address on Joy Sedlock’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Joy Sedlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Sedlock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Sedlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Sedlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
