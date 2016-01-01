Joy Sandy, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joy Sandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joy Sandy, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joy Sandy, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Walden University.
Joy Sandy works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Burton3525 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Directions (810) 267-2661
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Joy Sandy, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1013382357
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Joy Sandy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joy Sandy using Healthline FindCare.
Joy Sandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joy Sandy works at
Joy Sandy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Sandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Sandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Sandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.