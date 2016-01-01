See All Counselors in Corfu, NY
Counseling
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joy Mercer, LMHC is a Counselor in Corfu, NY. 

Joy Mercer works at PEMBROKE FAMILY MEDICINE in Corfu, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pembroke Family Medicine
    860 Main Rd, Corfu, NY 14036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 599-6446
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Joy Mercer, LMHC

    Counseling
    English
    1922365360
