Dr. Dejong Lago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joy Dejong Lago, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joy Dejong Lago, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Dejong Lago works at
Locations
Front Range Cancer Specialists PC2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 110, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 482-4373
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dejong Lago?
Very professional, spent all the time needed explaining all the aspects of the testing and solutions to consider. She went above and beyond expectations and has a very kind and empathetic demeanor…
About Dr. Joy Dejong Lago, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699902668
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejong Lago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong Lago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong Lago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong Lago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.