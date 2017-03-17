Joy Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joy Campbell, LPC
Overview
Joy Campbell, LPC is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX.
Locations
Counseling Center of Round Rock107 Fannin Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 809-8679
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Joy is an awesome therapist! Very caring and in tune with what you are feeling and going through. She has a way of putting you at ease no.matter what the topic. She is pretty funny too!!. She doesn't just do adults but all age children. She works with foster children and will go to your home (for the kids). I highly recommend Joy!
About Joy Campbell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821236407
Joy Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joy Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
