See All Counselors in Round Rock, TX
Joy Campbell, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Joy Campbell, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joy Campbell, LPC is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX. 

Joy Campbell works at Counseling Center of Round Rock in Round Rock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Center of Round Rock
    107 Fannin Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 809-8679
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joy Campbell?

    Mar 17, 2017
    Joy is an awesome therapist! Very caring and in tune with what you are feeling and going through. She has a way of putting you at ease no.matter what the topic. She is pretty funny too!!. She doesn't just do adults but all age children. She works with foster children and will go to your home (for the kids). I highly recommend Joy!
    Mo in Round Rock, TX — Mar 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joy Campbell, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Joy Campbell, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joy Campbell to family and friends

    Joy Campbell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joy Campbell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joy Campbell, LPC.

    About Joy Campbell, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821236407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joy Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joy Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joy Campbell works at Counseling Center of Round Rock in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Joy Campbell’s profile.

    Joy Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joy Campbell, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.