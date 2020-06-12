Jovite Nguembou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jovite Nguembou, NP
Offers telehealth
Jovite Nguembou, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Jovite Nguembou works at
Hairline Illusions LLC5 Penn Plz Fl 23, New York, NY 10001 Directions (718) 360-9370
Jovite is wonderful! Great listener, calm manner, great medical knowledge, and compassionate. He's been taking care of our 94 year-old mother and we all love him.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114446077
