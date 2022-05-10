Josue Mendoza is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Josue Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Josue Mendoza
Offers telehealth
Overview
Josue Mendoza is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Josue Mendoza works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josue Mendoza?
Very engaged - listened carefully. Obviously had read the records so his questions and responses were very on point. He is definitely a good addition to the practice.
About Josue Mendoza
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1467965707
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Josue Mendoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Josue Mendoza using Healthline FindCare.
Josue Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josue Mendoza works at
Josue Mendoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Josue Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josue Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josue Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.