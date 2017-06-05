Dr. Josue Maysonet, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maysonet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josue Maysonet, DC
Overview
Dr. Josue Maysonet, DC is a Chiropractor in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Kerinver Chiropractic Health1958 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Directions (407) 483-3598Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Kerinver Chiropractic Health9971 Tagore Pl Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (321) 206-3300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Vivo en Kissimmee. Vine por un fuerte dolor del nervio ciático causado por una hernia discal y fui sanado con terapia quiropráctica y medicina natural, sin tener que llegar a la cirugía y medicamentos de farmacia. El personal en Kerinver es un equipo excelente y los recomiendo 100%. Gracias a Dios y a ustedes me sané.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1639412927
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Maysonet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maysonet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maysonet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maysonet works at
Dr. Maysonet speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Maysonet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maysonet.
