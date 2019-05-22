Jossue Corrales, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jossue Corrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jossue Corrales, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jossue Corrales, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Doral, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences, Villa Clara, Cuba.
Jossue Corrales works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Medical Center, Corporate5605 Nw 82nd Ave, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gilberto M Capiro MD PA7800 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Doctors Medical Center14750 NW 77th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 685-5688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jossue Corrales?
Great doctor have seen me many times, great care and addresses all concerns with immediate care.
About Jossue Corrales, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932456423
Education & Certifications
- Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences, Villa Clara, Cuba
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jossue Corrales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jossue Corrales accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jossue Corrales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jossue Corrales works at
Jossue Corrales speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Jossue Corrales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jossue Corrales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jossue Corrales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jossue Corrales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.