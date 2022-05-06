Josie Whitmore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Josie Whitmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Josie Whitmore, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Josie Whitmore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Josie Whitmore works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians8420 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 850, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 908-2980
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josie Whitmore?
They are a family team that really cares about everyone. I was there Friday before last and I fell off my walker. When I tell you that I wasn't down there long because they really care.
About Josie Whitmore, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1841600699
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Josie Whitmore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Josie Whitmore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Josie Whitmore using Healthline FindCare.
Josie Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josie Whitmore works at
3 patients have reviewed Josie Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josie Whitmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josie Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josie Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.