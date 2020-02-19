Joshua Snyder, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Snyder, LPC is a Counselor in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Immaculata University.
J Snyder Therapeutic Services1777 SENTRY PKWY W, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (215) 767-7096
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
The practice responded quickly and was able to get me an evaluation that was high quality and thorough. The North Wales location is beautiful and makes therapy a more enjoyable activity. Would definitely recommend to others.
- Immaculata University
- West Virginia University
Joshua Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Snyder accepts Anthem, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Joshua Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.