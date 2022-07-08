Joshua Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Smith
Overview
Joshua Smith is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Locations
- 1 291 N Pecos Rd Family Doctors Of Grn Vly, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (503) 290-4505
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Josh Smith PA is smart, professional, empathetic, and a very good listener! Unfortunately, I have had many Doctors help me with my health care. At 75 years old I have been treated for Diabetes , Heart Disease, High Blood Pressure, and Kidney Disease. Between interpreting my labs and making suggestions he has always pointed me in the right direction. I recommend Josh very highly and will continue to feel very confident using him in my future. Stephen Young / Patient
About Joshua Smith
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104122746
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Joshua Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Smith.
