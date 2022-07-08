See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Joshua Smith

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (7)
Overview

Joshua Smith is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    291 N Pecos Rd Family Doctors Of Grn Vly, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 290-4505
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    I think Josh Smith PA is smart, professional, empathetic, and a very good listener! Unfortunately, I have had many Doctors help me with my health care. At 75 years old I have been treated for Diabetes , Heart Disease, High Blood Pressure, and Kidney Disease. Between interpreting my labs and making suggestions he has always pointed me in the right direction. I recommend Josh very highly and will continue to feel very confident using him in my future. Stephen Young / Patient
    Stephen Young — Jul 08, 2022
    About Joshua Smith

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104122746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Joshua Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

